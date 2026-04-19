Eddie Murphy receives AFI Life Achievement Award: ‘I’ll go backstage and cry’

Veteran actor-comedian Eddie Murphy was honoured with the AFI Life Achievement Award at a ceremony organised by the American Film Institute, recognising a career spanning over five decades that has significantly shaped comedy and cinema.

Accepting the honour on Saturday night, Murphy brought his trademark humour to the stage, joking about the size of the trophy. “Have these always been ‌this size? It seems like this one ‌is smaller,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

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Murphy, who turned 65 on April 3, said he was grateful to receive the recognition while he was still young enough to enjoy it, Reuters reported.

“Sometimes they make you wait until you're real old to get this award,” he quipped, noting that Mel Brooks and Francis Ford Coppola were honoured in their 80s, while Lillian Gish received the accolade at 90.

Murphy joked that if he had to wait that long, he would cuss on stage and defecate on the floor.

Turning reflective, the actor said he wished the audience could experience what he felt standing onstage. “I almost teared up,” he said. “I’ll go backstage and cry.”

The ceremony featured tributes from across the entertainment industry, including a high-energy performance of songs from the movie musical Dreamgirls by Jennifer Hudson, who starred in the film alongside Murphy.

Speeches from fellow comedians, including Martin Lawrence, Dave Chappelle and Kenan Thompson, underscored Murphy’s influence on comedy and his role as a trailblazer for generations of Black performers.

“He wasn't just an influence,” Thompson said on stage.

“He was proof that you could come ⁠in young, take big swings, trust your voice and leave a mark that lasts decades,” the Good ⁠Burger actor added.

Echoing the sentiment, Da'Vine Joy Randolph said she learned a great deal from Murphy while filming the 2019 movie Dolemite Is My Name.

“The greatest gift he ever gave me was the opportunity to learn by watching him,” said Randolph, a Golden Globe winner. “These are lessons no drama school can teach.”

Murphy first rose to fame on the television show Saturday Night Live from 1980 to 1984, where characters like Buckwheat and Gumby propelled him to stardom.

He went on to headline films such as Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, The Nutty Professor and Norbit, earning critical acclaim for Dreamgirls. His voice roles as Donkey in the Shrek franchise and Mushu in Mulan are also widely acclaimed.

The AFI ceremony will stream on Netflix on May 31, marking its debut on the platform.

Founded in 1967, the American Film Institute works to preserve film history, honour artists and support emerging filmmakers. Past recipients of the AFI Life Achievement Award include John Ford, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.