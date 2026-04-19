Harshavardhan Rane wraps shoot for Omung Kumar’s ‘Silaa’: ‘In theatres soon’

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has completed shooting for filmmaker Omung Kumar’s upcoming directorial Silaa, the makers announced.

Billed as a romantic-action drama, the film also stars Sadia Khateeb of The Diplomat fame opposite Rane, who is known for films such as Sanam Teri Kasam, Taish and Haseen Dillruba.

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The makers shared a post on their social media handles on Saturday to announce the wrap of the project. The post featured the entire cast and crew with “‘Silaa’ It’s a Wrap” written in the background.

“And… It’s a wrap for #Silaa...in theatres soon,” read the caption.

Both Rane and Khateeb re-shared the post on their respective Instagram stories.

Silaa is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment and Innovations India.

Apart from Silaa, Rane will also feature in the third instalment of the Force franchise alongside John Abraham.

Khateeb, meanwhile, is set to appear alongside Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma in Dadi Ki Shaadi, directed by Ashish R Mohan, which is slated for release on May 8.