Ryan Gosling-starrer ‘Project Hail Mary’ won’t hit OTT anytime soon: co-director Christopher Miller

Ryan Gosling’s recent blockbuster sci-fi film Project Hail Mary will not stream on OTT platforms anytime soon as Amazon MGM extended its theatrical release, co-director Christopher Miller said recently.

In a post on X, Miller wrote, “We announced yesterday that MGM is extending the exclusive theatrical window for PROJECT HAIL MARY so it won’t be on streaming anytime soon. This is a movie that needs to be seen on a big screen - and with a full return to IMAX screens for 1 week only starting this weekend, make plans to see it in a theater now. Bring friends and loved ones. It’s an experience to share with others.”

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Based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary also stars Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz and Lionel Boyce. The film hit theatres in India on March 26.

Project Hail Mary emerged as a massive box office success, grossing over USD 538 million worldwide against a USD 248 million gross budget). In India, the sci-fi hit crossed Rs 73.50 crore net.