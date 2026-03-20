‘Dhurandhar 2’ sets new benchmark for opening day collection, grosses over Rs 200-crore globally

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set a new benchmark at the Indian box office after opening to record-breaking numbers.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller directed by Dhar collected Rs 102.55 crore nett across 21,728 shows on its first day in India, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

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The film’s India gross has stood at Rs 172.63 crore, while overseas collections contributed Rs 64 crore gross, taking the worldwide total to Rs 236.63 crore gross.

Despite the strong overall performance, the film’s South Indian dubbed versions have underperformed. It earned Rs 2.10 crore nett in Telugu and Rs 1.15 crore nett in Tamil on Thursday, while Malayalam and Kannada versions remained below the Rs 10 lakh nett mark. The cumulative collection from southern markets stood at Rs 3.43 crore nett.

Among the states, Maharashtra emerged as the top-performing market, contributing Rs 20.06 crore nett, followed by Delhi-NCR (Rs 10.97 crore nett), Karnataka (Rs 9 crore nett), Gujarat (Rs 7.44 crore nett) and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 4.66 crore nett).

Backed by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who transforms into covert operative Hamza Ali Mazari operating deep inside Pakistan. The sequel traces Mazari’s rise in the Karachi underworld and explores his origins.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.