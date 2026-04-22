IMD warns of heatwave in most parts of northwest, central and eastern India for next 4–5 days

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over major parts of northwest, central and eastern India during the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, may expect heatwave conditions on April 24 and 25.

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"Western Uttar Pradesh during April 23-25; eastern Uttar Pradesh during April 22-26; Rajasthan during April 24-26; Madhya Pradesh during April 23-26, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during April 24-27; Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand on April 22 and April 23," are expected to witness heatwave conditions, the IMD said.

The weather office said hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Karnataka, and coastal areas of Gujarat between April 22 and April 25.

During this period, nights are expected to be warm in isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Odisha, Konkan, and Goa.

Meanwhile, in northeast and parts of eastern India, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning are likely during the week, according to the IMD.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over northeast India during many days of the week," it said.

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