IMD warns of heatwave conditions in Kolkata, parts of South Bengal till April 25

The IMD on Wednesday warned of heatwave conditions in some districts of south Bengal till April 25.

Thunderstorms are, however, likely in parts of north Bengal during the week, it said.

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"In view of dry westerly and north-westerly winds at lower levels and seasonal solar heating, heatwave or hot and humid conditions are likely in some districts of south Bengal till April 25," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast.

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius over western parts of south Bengal, and by 2-3 degrees over eastern and coastal areas, the Met office said.

Uncomfortable and sultry weather is likely to prevail in south Bengal for the rest of the week, with relative humidity expected to range between 80-90 per cent in coastal districts and 75-80 per cent in interior areas, it said.

The IMD said thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely in sub-Himalayan districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri till April 28.

Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district recorded the maximum day temperature at 43.8 degree Celsius, over seven notches above normal, it said.

The other places, which recorded significantly high day temperatures, are Bankura (43.2), Asansol (42.5) and Purulia (42.3).

Kolkata recorded a day temperature of 35.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday, the Met said, forecasting a partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder development towards the evening.

Maximum temperatures in Kolkata could climb to 39°C or even touch 40°C in parts, over the course of the week, with minimum temperatures hovering around 28°C.

Heatwave conditions refer to a spell of unusually high temperatures -- typically 40 degree Celsius or more-- persisting for at least two days and significantly above normal. If such a weather condition prevails for a few days, a heatwave is officially declared.