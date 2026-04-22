EC's forces arrested over 500 in Bengal on basis of verbal orders , 'clear violation' of law: TMC

The TMC on Wednesday alleged that more than 500 arrests have been made on the basis of "verbal orders" issued by Election Commission-appointed police observers during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, and called such diktats a "clear violation" of legal provisions.

Party's Rajya Sabha MP and former state DGP Rajeev Kumar and minister Sashi Panja called on Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal at his office during the day and lodged a complaint on these arrests.

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After meeting the CEO, Kumar accused the EC-appointed police observers the of overstepping their mandate.

More than 500 arrests have been made by these observers, who have "no authority" to order the apprehension of people, the former director general of police said.

"We are noticing that observers are meeting BJP candidates in private and issuing verbal orders to the police for arrests. This is a clear flouting of legal provisions," Kumar alleged, adding that the TMC has got credible information in this regard.

Citing his experience with legal issues, the retired IPS officer claimed such an act violates the provisions of the "code of criminal procedure and applicable electoral laws.

"The party will not allow these violations to pass without consequences. Our response will be systematic, documented and relentless," Kumar said.

In a stern message to the officers concerned, he said that regardless of their rank or state cadre, those involved in issuing or executing "unlawful arrest orders" would face legal proceedings.

"Irrespective of whichever state you return to after the elections, we will drag you to court if you act in an anti-constitutional manner," he added.

Kumar also asserted that "state borders offer no protection" and that the "full weight of law" would be brought against those found responsible.

The CEO's office did not respond to the allegations.

As many as 506 people have been arrested under non-bailable sections as part of a drive against alleged voter intimidation and poll disruption, with the West Bengal CEO on Wednesday directing the police to step up preventive action, sources said.

In a communication to the state DGP, the police observer at the CEO's office shared a list of alleged troublemakers across several assembly constituencies and police station areas for necessary action.

The letter said these individuals were "actively involved in intimidating voters and creating disturbance in the electoral process".

The CEO's office directed field-level officers to act after due diligence and in accordance with the law.

It suggested steps such as registering FIRs, issuing notices, initiating preventive detention where necessary, stepping up patrolling in sensitive booths and closely monitoring the movement of those named during the poll period.

The CEO's office also asked that a "clear and urgent message" be sent across the police hierarchy that the listed persons must not be allowed to intimidate voters or interfere in the process.

"Any instance of voter intimidation or disturbance caused by any of these persons will be viewed seriously," the letter said, warning that accountability would be fixed for lapses.

Preventive arrests of identified troublemakers ahead of elections are a routine exercise, but this time the Election Commission has imposed stricter timelines, the sources said.

According to earlier instructions, such individuals were taken into custody at least 72 hours before polling.

For constituencies voting on April 23 in the first phase, arrests were to be completed by the night of April 19, and for those going to the polls in the second round on April 29, by April 25.

The commission's latest communication to the state police chief comes at a time when enforcement agencies continue their crackdown ahead of the first phase of voting, sources added.