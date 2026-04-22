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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Payal Kapadia to serve as president for Cannes Critics’ Week Jury

Critics’ Week will be held in Cannes from May 13 to 21

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.04.26, 07:27 PM
Payal Kapadia

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Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia will serve as president of the jury for the 65th edition of Critics’ Week, the independent sidebar of Cannes Film Festival said in a statement.

Kapadia, who won the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2024 for All We Imagine as Light, will be joined on the jury by Quebecois actor Theodore Pellerin, singer-songwriter Oklou, Ghanaian-British producer Ama Ampadu, and journalist and director of the Bangkok World Film Festival Donsaron Kovitvanitcha.

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Kapadia will present the Ami Paris Grand Prize for best feature film, the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award for best actor or actress, and the Sony Discovery Prize for best short film.

Last week 11 features were selected for this year’s Critics’ Week, including Sara Ishaq’s The Station and Blerta Basholli’s Dua.

Special screenings will include Phuong Mai Nguyen’s In Waves, the first animated film to open Critics’ Week.

Critics’ Week will be held in Cannes from May 13 to 21.

Kapadia’s short films Afternoon Clouds and And What is the Summer Saying were selected at the Cinefondation and the Berlinale, before her debut feature documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing went to Cannes in 2021, and won the L’Oeil d’Or for Best Documentary.

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