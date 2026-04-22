Rahul Gandhi’s Kolkata, Serampore rallies rescheduled for April 25 after police clearance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s rallies in Kolkata and Serampore, earlier cancelled over lack of police clearance, have been rescheduled for April 25 after authorities granted permission, a party official said on Wednesday.

"The first rally of Rahul Gandhi will be held at Shahid Minar Maidan in Kolkata around 2.30 pm, and the second one will be held at Serampore in Hooghly district on April 25," he told PTI.

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Earlier, the Congress had called off Gandhi’s April 23 rallies at Ramlila Park (Park Circus ground) and Metiabruz in Kolkata, along with another scheduled at Serampore stadium, after the required clearance was not granted, he said.

The party alleged that the denial of permission was influenced by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

State Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar claimed that both the TMC and the BJP were "intimidated" by the response to Gandhi’s recent rallies in Malda and Murshidabad.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases — on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.