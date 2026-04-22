Centre backs US ceasefire extension with Iran, expect a swift conflict end

India welcomes the extension of ceasefire by the United States with Iran, Union minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Wednesday, expressing the hope that the conflict will end soon after US President Donald Trump has announced he was extending the ceasefire with Iran at the request of mediator Pakistan.

The move was aimed at giving Tehran’s fractured leadership time to come up with a unified proposal to end the seven-week war.

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"India welcomes the extension of the ceasefire by the US. We believe that this fighting will come to an end shortly. All countries, including India, are working towards ensuring that the conflict is resolved,” Singh said at a programme here.

The minister said that concerns were being raised about possible challenges before the common people due to the West Asia situation, but assured that no such situation has arisen under the current government.

“As fears were being spread among common citizens that problems may arise, nothing of that sort has happened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. We will not allow such issues to emerge. Energy supply will also be streamlined soon,” he said.

Referring to the West Bengal elections, the minister alleged that vote-bank politics was harming the country and raised concerns about border security.

“Earlier, there were allegations of large-scale irregularities in voting in West Bengal, but this time such incidents will not be allowed. The Union Home Minister has made it clear that monitoring will continue even after the elections to ensure that no one faces harassment,” Singh said.

He urged voters in the state to cast their ballots without fear.

“People of West Bengal should vote fearlessly in the assembly elections so that the state can be fully integrated into the national mainstream,” he said.

Targeting the opposition over the Women’s Reservation Bill, Singh accused them of obstructing its passage.

“The opposition is making excuses. If the bill had been passed, it would have benefited women. Efforts will be made again to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2029,” he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.