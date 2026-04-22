‘Get out of here, you're causing traffic jam’: Woman snaps at BJP minister Girish Mahajan during rally in Mumbai

A woman stuck in a massive traffic jam during the BJP’s Jan Aakrosh rally in Mumbai’s Worli area confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Tuesday, with videos of the heated exchange going viral and triggering a fresh political slugfest over the women’s reservation bill.

The protest march, organised by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance from Jamboori Maidan to NSCI Dome, was aimed at targeting the Opposition over the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill that sought to fast-track implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

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Amid traffic congestion caused by the rally, an agitated commuter, who was reportedly on her way to pick up her child, stepped out of her vehicle and confronted Mahajan and police officials over the road blockade.

“Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam,” she shouted, questioning why the rally could not be held at a nearby open ground instead of blocking roads.

As Mahajan tried to pacify her, the woman continued her outburst, saying, “Did you not understand? What is wrong with you? There are hundreds of people waiting.”

Videos of the incident quickly spread on social media, drawing criticism from Opposition leaders.

At the rally, Mahajan said, “Today, women's power has taken to the streets against Congress. Women's power is aggressive across the country. The way Congress opposed the bill has caused a lot of anger among women.”

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal shared the clip and alleged that the BJP’s campaign on women’s reservation had exposed its “real face”. He accused the ruling party of misleading women for political gains and using the issue to build a “false narrative”.

Former Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole also posted the video, saying ordinary citizens were being harassed due to the BJP’s “drama”, and claimed the woman’s anger reflected growing public frustration.

Congress MP and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad also targeted the BJP over the incident.

“This lady didn't hold back! The common public now knows BJP's eventbaazi! A lady on her way to pick up a child had to wait for hours as BJP blocked the road in the name of women's reservation,” Gaikwad said.

“Is blocking roads and troubling common people to spread a false narrative on women's reservation your culture?” she asked.

“Today, a common Mumbai woman told BJP ministers and workers to leave and showed them the reality. That is the true 'women's power'. Stop troubling Mumbai for publicity,” she added.

“On one hand you talk about respecting women, and on the other you block roads for your own political events. A brave woman has given a strong reply to such politics,” Gaikwad said.

The BJP has been protesting against Congress and other Opposition parties after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on April 17. The bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against. Opposition parties have argued that the proposed law, linked to a future delimitation exercise, could reduce parliamentary representation of southern states.