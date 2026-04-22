Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ emerges as most-watched comedy special globally

Comedian Samay Raina’s comeback special Still Alive has crossed 53.4 million views on YouTube to emerge as the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy special in the world on a single upload, as per a report by news agency PTI.

The comedy special, released on April 7, raked in 22 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of release. The over one-hour-long special was Raina's return to comedy following the India's Got Latent controversy.

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In 2025, Raina found himself at the centre of a nationwide backlash after remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia on ‘parents and sex’ on the YouTube comedy show triggered controversy. As a result, multiple FIRs were lodged against Raina, Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija and the public and political outrage eventually led Raina to delete all the episodes of his popular show from YouTube.

In the special, Raina also spoke about facing childhood bullying, his Kashmiri Pandit identity, mental health struggles, and his relationship with his audience and community.

The 28-year-old comedian also announced the second season of the show in the special.