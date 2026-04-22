NFDC's Malayalam film 'Achappa's Album' to hit theatres on April 24

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) hosted the premiere of its latest Malayalam production "Achappa's Album" in Kochi ahead of the film's nationwide theatrical release on April 24.

The premiere on Monday was attended by NFDC Managing Director Prakash Magdum, General Manager (P&D) Tarun Tareja, director Deepti Sivan Pillay, writer Sanjeev Sivan, and lead actors Priyanka Nair, Anjana Appukuttan and Sudhanshu Sanjeev Sivan, among other cast and crew.

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The film, also known as "Grampa's Album", centres on the theme of time travel and generational bonds.

The fantasy drama follows a father and son who swap lives through time travel, stepping into each other's worlds as they confront past choices, relationships and the desire to change their present.

"Achappa's Album is a testament to our mission of nurturing unique cinematic voices. By blending an imaginative time-travel concept with deep generational emotions, this film has the potential to resonate with audiences across all age groups," Magdum said.

"NFDC is committed to supporting such meaningful cinema, and in the future, we will continue to champion and support interesting stories that emerge from the roots of India, bringing the richness of our diverse culture to the global stage. We are proud to support Deepti Pillay Sivan’s vision in bringing this heartfelt story to the silver screen," he added.

The film is directed by Deepti Sivan Pillay and will be distributed by Dream Big Films.





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