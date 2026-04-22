Salman Khan, Nayanthara begin shoot for Vamshi Paidipally’s action drama in Mumbai

Actors Salman Khan and Nayathara began shooting their upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63, in Mumbai, production banner Srivenkateshwara Creations announced on Wednesday with a video of the muhurat ceremony.

“With auspicious beginnings and a vibrant atmosphere… this is how we began the #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm in Mumbai. On a Mission to bring you the Best of Entertainment,” reads the caption alongside the video on Instagram.

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The video features the actors arriving at the film sets and greeting the crew members before the shoot begins for the high-octane Bollywood drama.

While further details about the rest of the cast are yet to be announced, reports suggest that fans can witness both Salman and Nayanthara in strong, performance-driven roles.

Backed by Dil Raju, SVC63 is set to be direct by Vamshi Paidipally. The filmmaker is known for his renowned projects including Yevadu, Oopiri, Maharshi and Varisu.

Dil Raju is also backing the Hindi remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead. The remake is being directed by Anees Bazmee, known for films such as Welcome and No Entry.

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi (previously titled Battle of Galwan), which is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15.

Nayanathara will be next seen in K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, scheduled to release in theatres on June 4. The movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, a hit film from Prashanth Neel, which hit theatres in 2022.