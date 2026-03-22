‘Dhurandhar 2’ becomes first Hindi film to earn over Rs 100 crore on a single day domestically

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set a new benchmark at the box office, recording the highest single-day collection for a Hindi film on Saturday, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, earned over Rs 100 crore nett domestically in a single day and more than Rs 150 crore gross worldwide, pushing its global total past Rs 500 crore within three days of release.

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A sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, the Aditya Dhar directorial hit theatres on March 19 following record-breaking paid previews on March 18. It collected Rs 75 crore gross from previews and added Rs 165 crore on its opening day. Despite a slight dip on Friday, the film crossed Rs 350 crore globally.

On Saturday, the film logged a record Rs 113 crore netr in India, taking its domestic total to Rs 339 crore nett (Rs 404 crore gross) in three days.

Trade analysts predict a strong showing on Sunday, with estimates suggesting the film could cross Rs 130 crore nett in a single day.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, surpassing Border 2, which had collected Rs 470 crore gross in its lifetime.

Given its current momentum, the film is expected to cross the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide on Sunday and enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The first instalment of the franchise had earned Rs 1,300 crore globally.

Meanwhile, Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R Parthiban, collected Rs 9.15 crore nett in India on Saturday. The film registered a marginal growth of 1.7 per cent from Friday’s Rs 9 crore nett collection. Its three-day domestic total stands at Rs 52.90 crore nett.