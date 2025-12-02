Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ crosses Rs 60-crore mark in India

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein maintained a steady momentum at the box office by collecting over Rs 60 crore nett in India, as per trade figures.

The romantic drama directed by Aanand L Rai has collected Rs 60.25 crore nett in India in four days, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Tere Ishk Mein began its box office journey on Friday with an opening day collection of Rs 16 crore nett. The collections marginally increased to Rs 17 crore nett on Day 2. Sunday added another Rs 18.75 crore nett to the earnings. On its first Monday, the collection dropped to Rs 8.25 crore nett.

Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush and director Aanand L. Rai’s reunion four years after their last collaboration, Atrangi Re (2021).

The film revolves around Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti's (Kriti) intense love story, exploring surrender and transformation through an all-consuming romance that heals, hurts, and changes them.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur earned Rs 17.06 crore nett at the box office.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai and written by Rajiv G Menon, 120 Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war.

The movie is billed as a tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh, who led the cadets of Charlie Company in the Battle of Rezang-La.

Located at an altitude of 18,000 feet in the Ladakh region, Rezang La was defended by 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment. They inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese forces before being overrun.

Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 has minted Rs 71.50 crore net at the domestic box office in 15 days, as per Sacnilk.