Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Dhamaal 4’ gets new release date, to hit screens in June

The fourth instalment of the Dhamaal franchise will now hit theatres on June 12, the makers announced on Saturday.

The Indra Kumar directorial was previously slated to release on Eid, March 19.

“Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi will reprise their roles in the upcoming film.

The Dhamaal franchise revolves around a group of goofy, good-for-nothing friends – Roy (Deshmukh), Manav (Warsi) and Adi (Jaferi), who are constantly on the run and in search of hidden treasure, often encountering a determined police inspector and other quirky characters.

The first two films – Dhamaal (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011), also starred Sanjay Dutt and Ashish Chaudhury in pivotal roles. In the third instalment, Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn joined the cast as Guddu.

Dhamaal 4 is backed by T-Series, Maruti Films, and Devgn Films. Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Anjali Anand will join the ensemble in this instalment.

On the work front, Ajay is set to reprise the role of Vijay Salgaonkar in the Hindi version of the popular crime thriller film franchise Drishyam 3. Also starring Shriya Saran and Tabu, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.