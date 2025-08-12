Dev’s long-delayed film ‘Dhumketu’ to hit screens nationwide on August 22

Kaushik Ganguly’s Dhumketu, starring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly, is set for a nationwide release on August 22, a week after its August 14 West Bengal release, Dev announced Tuesday.

The movie will be screened in theatres across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Agartala, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow and Guwahati.

“Now The Journey goes National - #Dhumketu flies across India on 22nd August!#DhumketuNationalRelease #DeSu6 #ReleasingNationallyAug22,” Dev wrote on Facebook.

Dhumketu had been shelved for years following a fallout between its co-producers — Dev and Rana Sarkar.

Shot way back in 2016, the project was delayed despite being one of Dev’s most talked-about ventures. Over the years, the director and actor have often referred to Dhumketu as one of the finest films of Dev’s career.

Dev will be seen playing an 82-year-old man in the film, marking a significant departure from his on-screen image as a romantic and action hero.

Also featuring Rudranil Ghosh, Chiranjeet and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Dhumketu will clash with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-starrer War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office.