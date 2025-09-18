Deepika Padukone dropped from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel, ‘film deserves commitment,’ say makers

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone won’t be a part of the Telugu sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD sequel, production banner Vyajanthi Movies announced on Thursday on X.

As per the social media post, the filmmakers hinted that they were unable to find a ‘partnership’ with Deepika despite working with her for a long time during the making of the first film.

“This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works,” the production banner wrote on X.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD seamlessly blends science fiction with Indian mythology. Set in a dystopian future, the story follows a group tasked with rescuing the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, named Kalki.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Prabhas as the mysterious mercenary Bhairavaa, Deepika Padukone as Sumati, and Amitabh Bachchan as the timeless warrior Ashwatthama. Kamal Haasan takes on the role of the antagonist, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Saswata Chatterjee and Rajendra Prasad.

Kalki 2898 AD crossed Rs 760 crore gross (Rs 640 crore nett) in all languages in India within 40 days of its release.

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone also stepped out of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action drama Spirit after reportedly demanding to work for eight hours a day.

According to media reports, she was replaced by Triptii Dimri due to disagreements over remuneration and alleged unprofessional behaviour.