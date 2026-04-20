‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Patrick Muldoon dies at 57 due to heart attack

American actor-producer Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles in the daytime drama Days of Our Lives, primetime soap Melrose Place and the film Starship Troopers, has died following a heart attack, American entertainment portal Deadline reported. He was 57.

Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon graduated from the University of Southern California, where he played on the Trojans football team.

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He began his acting career while still in college with a two-episode arc on the sitcom Who’s the Boss?. Shortly after his 1991 graduation, he landed a three-episode recurring role on Saved By the Bell.

Muldoon is best known for playing Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives, which he played from 1992 to 1995 and again from 2011 to 2012. He also had a recurring appearance on Melrose Place as Richard Hart from Seasons 3 to 5.

On the big screen, Muldoon played Zander Barcalow in the 1997 film Starship Troopers, directed by Paul Verhoeven. His latest movie, crime thriller Dirty Hands, is slated for release later this year.

Muldoon also executive produced a number of features, including The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Arkansas, Marlowe, The Card Counter, The Dreadful, Riff Raff, and most recently Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton and Zazie Beetz, which is currently filming.

Apart from acting, Muldoon was the lead singer of The Sleeping Masses.

Muldoon is survived by his partner Miriam Rothbart; his parents Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr.; his sister and brother-in-law Shana and Ahmet Zappa; and their children, his niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa.