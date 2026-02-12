‘Dawson’s Creek’ star James Van Der Beek dies at 48 after long battle with cancer

James Van Der Beek, known for his portrayal of Dawson Leery on Dawson's Creek, has passed away after a long battle with cancer, his family said on Thursday. He was 48.

In a statement shared on Van Der Beek’s social media accounts, his family wrote, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

In November last year, Van Der Beek revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in 2023. Several brief changes in his health and diagnosis had revealed that the cancer had spread to nearby lymph nodes, the actor said in past interviews.

Van Der Beek also used his social media space to spread awareness about colorectal cancer and early testing in hopes of his experience helping others.

The actor emerged as a household name as Dawson Leery in the drama series Dawson’s Creek, which aired from 1998 to 2003. He also featured in several films including the high school football drama Varsity Blues.

After gaining popularity with Dawson’s Creek and other early projects, Van Der Beek often took up roles where his characters would be self-conscious or comedic. In Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, he played himself in a fictional narrative. He also appeared on the reality TV show Dancing With the Stars, which aired in 2005 and ran for 34 seasons.

Van Der Beek is survived by his wife Kimberly and their six children.