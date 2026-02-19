‘One Piece’ Elbaph Arc: When and where to watch the upcoming Straw Hats’ adventure in India

Fans can stream One Piece’s Elbaph Arc on Crunchyroll from April 5, the anime streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

Prior to the release of the Elbaph Arc, the dubbed version of the final batch of episodes from the previous arc — Egghead — will be available to stream on Crunchyroll from March 24.

After a daring escape from the Future Island Egghead, the Straw Hat Crew set their course for a legendary destination in the Elbaph Island. Joined by the mighty Giant Warrior Pirates, they are set to reach Elbaph, the Land of Giants.

New encounters with Giants, and long-awaited reunions will take place in this new chapter for the Straw Hats as the crew heads into an adventure further closer in the pursuit of the ultimate treasure — the One Piece.

The Elbaph Arc is set to unravel the story of the Rocks Pirates, the rich lore of the giants, the prophecy surrounding Loki, and the Straw Hats’ conflict with the Holy Knights.

The anime went on a three-month hiatus from January. Prior to its break, the Egghead Island Arc concluded in December 2025.

Starting this year, One Piece will follow the release schedule maintained by other anime series. The arcs will be divided into two parts for a maximum of 26 episodes per year in order to “incorporate more content, tempo, and pacing of the original manga”, the makers announced last year.

One Piece’s Egghead Arc followed the Straw Hat Pirates arriving on the futuristic island of Vegapunk, leading to a confrontation with the World Government that resulted in a massive, world-shaking incident.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. During his quest to achieve freedom in its truest sense, Luffy overcomes formidable enemies, creates meaningful bonds and unravels the world’s secrets.