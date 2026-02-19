MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 February 2026

‘One Piece’ Elbaph Arc: When and where to watch the upcoming Straw Hats’ adventure in India

Prior to the release of the Elbaph Arc, the dubbed version of the final batch of episodes from the previous arc — Egghead — will be available to stream on Crunchyroll from March 24

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.02.26, 05:02 PM
A still from 'One Piece'

A still from 'One Piece' Toei Animation

Fans can stream One Piece’s Elbaph Arc on Crunchyroll from April 5, the anime streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

Prior to the release of the Elbaph Arc, the dubbed version of the final batch of episodes from the previous arc — Egghead — will be available to stream on Crunchyroll from March 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a daring escape from the Future Island Egghead, the Straw Hat Crew set their course for a legendary destination in the Elbaph Island. Joined by the mighty Giant Warrior Pirates, they are set to reach Elbaph, the Land of Giants.

New encounters with Giants, and long-awaited reunions will take place in this new chapter for the Straw Hats as the crew heads into an adventure further closer in the pursuit of the ultimate treasure — the One Piece.

The Elbaph Arc is set to unravel the story of the Rocks Pirates, the rich lore of the giants, the prophecy surrounding Loki, and the Straw Hats’ conflict with the Holy Knights.

The anime went on a three-month hiatus from January. Prior to its break, the Egghead Island Arc concluded in December 2025.

Starting this year, One Piece will follow the release schedule maintained by other anime series. The arcs will be divided into two parts for a maximum of 26 episodes per year in order to “incorporate more content, tempo, and pacing of the original manga”, the makers announced last year.

One Piece’s Egghead Arc followed the Straw Hat Pirates arriving on the futuristic island of Vegapunk, leading to a confrontation with the World Government that resulted in a massive, world-shaking incident.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. During his quest to achieve freedom in its truest sense, Luffy overcomes formidable enemies, creates meaningful bonds and unravels the world’s secrets.

RELATED TOPICS

One Piece Anime Crunchyroll
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India bets big on data centres in AI race. Where will the massive amounts of water come from?

Like many things about artificial intelligence, no one really knows how thirsty it can get. Data centres can guzzle up to 18 lakh litres of water a day. What does that spell for a country where taps already run dry in most major cities?
Pawan Khera.
Quote left Quote right

From ceasefire to trade deal to energy to AI - India being turned into America’s client state

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT