‘Dandadan’ Season 3 in the works, poster introduces new addition to Momo and Okarun’s gang

A key visual for the third season of the anime series Dandadan was unveiled by the makers on Sunday, introducing the new character Vamola, who is set to eventually become a friend for the main characters.

“A mysterious girl in a kaiju suit has crash-landed on Earth! Will she prove to be an ally or another foe to face? Catch #DANDADAN Season 3 in 2027,” the makers wrote alongside the poster on X.

The picture was revealed at this year’s Jump Festa 2026 held in Tokyo on 20 and 21 December.

In the manga series by Yukinobu Tatsu, Vamola is a Sumerian alien, the last survivor of her race, who comes to Earth in search of a strong husband to continue her lineage. She pilots a giant kaiju-like mech suit and initially clashes with Momo and Okarun before becoming a friend. She eventually also forms a bond with Momo and develops a romantic interest in Okarun.

Dandadan quickly became one of the most highly-rated anime of 2024, earning it a spot on the favourites list of most fans for its whimsical, absurd and a delightful mix of supernatural, comedy, horror, and romance. At its heart, however, the series centres on the growing bond between two unlikely characters — Okarun, a quirky, alien-obsessed nerd, and Momo, his popular classmate who believes in ghosts.

Yukinobu Tatsu began writing the manga on Shonen Jump+ in April 2021, with 21 volumes released in Japan to date.

Dandadan is directed by Fuga Yamashiro at Science SARU studio. Season 2 of the anime, which premiered on 3 July, was directed by Abel Gongora alongside Yamashiro.

Hiroshi Seko provided the series composition and scripts, while Naoyuki Onda worked on the character designs and Kensuke Ushio served as the music composer.