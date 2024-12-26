MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nani-starrer Hit: The Third Case to release in May 2025

The first film in the franchise, Hit: The First Case was released in 2020, followed by HIT: The Second Case in 2022

PTI New Delhi Published 26.12.24, 11:51 AM
A poster of Hit: The Third Case

A poster of Hit: The Third Case Instagram/ Nani

Crime thriller "Hit: The Third Case", starring Telugu cinema star Nani, is set to be released in theatres on May 1, 2025.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the upcoming film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's "HIT: The Second Case" which released in 2022.

Nani shared a new still of the film, reportedly set in Kashmir, on his official X page.

"Merry Christmas to each one of you #HIT3," the actor captioned the poster in which he can be seen holding the reins of a black horse set against the backdrop of a snow-capped landscape.

"Hit: The Third Case" is produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty of "KGF" franchise fame.

The first film in the franchise, "Hit: The First Case" was released in 2020 with Vishwak Sen in the lead.

A Hindi remake of the movie of the same name, directed by Kolanu, was released in 2022 starring Rajkummar Rao.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

