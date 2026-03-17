BTS member Jungkook slays BBNO$ ‘Two’ challenge, video crosses 16 million views in a day

K-pop band BTS member Jungkook has once again broken the internet with his latest BBNO$ Two dance challenge video, which has surpassed 16 million views on TikTok within 24 hours.

Posted on Monday, the video left fans in awe as BTS’s Golden Maknae effortlessly nailed the viral choreography, which has now taken over multiple social media platforms.

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Dressed in a black tracksuit, sweatshirt and beanie, the 28-year-old takes on the challenge — also known as the ‘windmill’ or ‘360° leg swipe’ — and, as always, absolutely slays it. Adding his own flair, Jungkook ups the ante by pulling off not one, but two smooth leg flips with effortless precision.

Picture source: X

Canadian rapper-singer Alexander Leon Gumuchian, popularly known as BBNO$, also reacted enthusiastically to Jungkook’s take on Two. The 30-year-old artiste shared a video of himself on Instagram watching Jungkook’s viral clip and expressed his excitement.

“Sorry, guys, I got really excited,” BBNO$ wrote alongside the video.

BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their album Arirang, which is set to drop on March 20. This album marks their comeback after four years since the release of Proof (2022).

To celebrate the release of the album and their comeback after military service, the band will perform live at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The special event will be streamed live on Netflix on March 21.

The new album, named after Korea’s most popular folk song, will include 14 tracks.

The tracks include titles like Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, and the lead single SWIM. Other songs include Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don’t know ’bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun.

The album’s title is a reference to Arirang, a centuries-old Korean folk song with thousands of variations that is often regarded as Korea’s unofficial national anthem.

Recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage by both South and North Korea, Arirang draws on the Korean concept of han, a layered emotion of sorrow, longing, collective grief, resilience, and hope.

Netflix on Tuesday also dropped a trailer for an upcoming documentary chronicling their long-awaited return with their fifth studio album. The documentary is set to release on March 27.