Trinamool Congress releases list of candidates for Bengal Assembly elections 2026

Key Events

Trinamool to contest in 291 seats Trinamool Congress to contest 291 of 294 seats in Bengal assembly, remaining three to be fought by Anit Thapa-led BGPM in Darjeeling hills: Mamata



Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Bhawanipore, while Shashi Panja is contesting from Maniktala. TMC has fielded Soham Chakraborty from Chandipur and fielded him as its candidate from Tehta. Trinamool gave ticket to Jyotipriya Mallick from Habra. Kanai Mandal did not get ticket. Madan Mitra has got the ticket again. However, he was shifted from Kamarhati and this time he was fielded from Baranagar. Trinamool has fielded former journalist Devadeep Purohit from Khardah constituency.





Mamata urges voters to boycott BJP and vote Trinamool "Honorable Prime Minister, if you have faith in democracy, then why are you repeatedly attacking Bengal? Remember, Bengal will also retaliate." Mamata's comments regarding SIR. She said that she has faith in the judiciary. "BJP will be caught by the nose. Even the moon, sun, planets and stars will not forgive them. We will win more seats. 'Boycott BJP'. My appeal is, 'Vote for Trinamool', 'Vote for Bengal.'" Mamata said.

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They have taken all the power from us: Mamata Mamata Banerjee said, "This is a fight for the existence of Bengal. Delhi will not win. They have taken all the power from us. They could not take away one power. That is the power of the people."



'Why are you so afraid?' Mamata asks BJP "I am going to announce the list of candidates for 294 assembly constituencies. Before that, I would like to say to the BJP. Why are you so afraid? Let's fight without using agencies, without creating a gas crisis. Let's fight while maintaining peace and courtesy. They are playing a brilliant game", said the Bengal chief minister.

Watch: TMC unveils list of candidates for Bengal Assembly Elections 2026