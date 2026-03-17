Maruti gets Rs 5,786 crore income tax order; to challenge before dispute resolution panel

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has received a draft assessment order worth Rs 5,786.4 crore from the income tax authority and the company will challenge the order.

"The company has received a Draft Assessment Order for FY 2022 – 23 wherein certain additions / disallowances amounting to Rs 57,864 million with respect to returned income has been proposed," the carmaker said in a BSE filing.

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MSI will file its objections before the dispute resolution panel, it stated.

There is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company due to this order, it added.

Maruti Suzuki shares settled at Rs 12,993.55 apiece, up 1.88 per cent on BSE.

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