Saurabh Shukla says intimate stories like ‘Jab Khuli Kitaab’ will always find audience

Actor-director Saurabh Shukla says intimate stories, rooted in emotions just like his latest "Jab Khuli Kitaab", will always have an audience base as he believes viewers respond to good content regardless of prevailing trends.

Asked if the space for such stories in theatres is in danger due to the influx of larger than life cinema, Shukla said life cannot be defined by just one colour.

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"I believe that intimate stories, which are rooted in people and basic human emotions, are equally important. And I have a very firm belief that as long as human existence is there, as long as human species is alive, their basic quality is not going to change," Shukla, known for his performances in films such as "Satya", "Nayak", "Barfi" and "PK" as well as "Jolly LLB" and "Raid" franchises, told PTI in an interview.

"See, we can be driven by anger, we can be driven by a lot of things, violence is also a reality, but life cannot be defined by just one colour. That is something we cannot forget. So I think this is never going to happen," he added.

He gave the example of actor Ayushmann Khurrana's critically-acclaimed movie "Badhaai Ho", which emerged as a surprise box office winner in 2018.

"At that time also, the trend was largely about big, spectacle-driven, action-packed films. Yet this small, simple film went on to do wonders at the box office. We think a lot about trends, but let me tell you the truth, humans are such smart creatures whose commitment is never towards just a trend." He believes filmmakers should not be swayed by industry trends and must back their instincts.

"If you give them something that is good and they like it, they will make a success out of it. So those who are making very intimate films, they should believe in it and make it," Shukla added.

"Jab Khuli Kitaab", a tender portrayal of an elderly couple navigating turmoil in their marriage, is the cinematic adaptation of Shukla's stage play of the same name.

The film, which recently premiered on ZEE5, stars Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia as a couple who decide to seek a divorce after 50 years of marriage.

The idea for the story came from actor Sunil Balwal, Shukla's former student from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Balwal is also part of the cast.

"Actors have a habit of telling stories. So one day he started telling me a story. I didn't understand the story but I got these two characters -- Dadaji and Dadiji. I then started thinking about it and really liked the idea. When I began writing, I was deeply inspired by a line by Rumi: 'Light always enters through the crack'.

"If a wall is completely strong and unbroken, light can never pass through it. It’s only when the wall develops a crack that the light finds its way in. That thought became the central premise of the film. When the naked truth confronts you, your entire world can shatter. Everything cracks. But the light that enters through that crack -- the light of truth -- can illuminate your whole life. That idea really stayed with me," he said.

When he started writing the project, Shukla said the organisers of Aadyam, the theatre initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, approached him and asked him to stage a play for them.

"I had this story with me, it is a story about relationships and characters. So it was a great chance for me to explore the story first. Film is a visual medium and in theatre, you depend a lot on the idea and concept. I wrote it as a play at that time, but it was always a film in my mind." Years later, Applause Entertainment, the film production arm of Aditya Birla group, asked him to make a movie out of his play.

"Sameer Nair met me and said he loved the idea and suggested that it be developed into a film. So I was overjoyed. Then I wrote it as a film. And my luck continued as I got Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia. Then I got Aparshakti (Khurana), Sunil Balwal, Samir Soni, Mansi Parekh. Everyone read the script and gave all their love. And the film is about love. I think I have been blessed by love." As an artiste, Shukla said he enjoys juggling multiple roles that of an actor, filmmaker, writer and theatre practitioner.

"It's a pure joy. I believe that life is one. I can't think that I will act now and I will make a film in my next life. I will do everything now. As long as there is life. I will do everything... It's not that you decide. It's a calling and you get that feeling.

"With filmmaking, you think of many stories. And then there is a story which compels you first and then you meet people. I was very lucky that I met people who also felt compelled to be a part of this," he added.

"Jab Khuli Kitaab" is presented by Applause Entertainment and produced under the Shoestrap Films banner.





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