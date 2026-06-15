US, Iran finalise peace deal, Trump announces Strait of Hormuz to reopen on June 19

The United States and Iran have finalised a peace agreement to end their 107-day war, with the accord set to be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19 and the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz reopening on Friday, US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday.

The deal is expected to ease tensions in the Middle East and restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that carries nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies. Trump revealed the breakthrough in a series of posts on Truth Social, saying negotiations with Tehran had concluded successfully.

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“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all,” Trump said, adding that it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

“I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump said.

In a subsequent post, however, Trump clarified that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen on Friday after the official signing of the agreement.

The announcement capped months of conflict and diplomacy that included US military strikes on Iran and a last-minute decision by Trump to back away from a threat to take control of Kharg Island, the Islamic Republic's main oil export hub.

Describing the agreement as a landmark achievement, Trump said, “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me.”

“The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World,” he said.

The final stages of negotiations unfolded amid renewed regional tensions. Hours before the deal was finalised, Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut heightened concerns of a fresh escalation, leading to what Trump described as a heated conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump later told US media that he had urged both Netanyahu and Iranian negotiators to avoid actions that could trigger another round of hostilities.

Under the agreement, Washington and Tehran will hold negotiations over Iran's nuclear enrichment programme and the disposal of its highly enriched uranium stockpile during a 60-day window.

The breakthrough was facilitated by mediators, including Pakistan and Qatar, which had earlier helped secure a two-week ceasefire on April 8. The ceasefire was subsequently extended to allow negotiations to continue.

The conflict began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, resulting in the deaths of several senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Mohammad Pakpour and Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

Following Khamenei's death, his son Mojtaba assumed the position of supreme leader, though he has not appeared in public since the war began.