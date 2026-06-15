Yoga Day to bend and twist Kolkata traffic: Red Road shut till June 21, diversions across central city

Kolkata commuters using the Red Road corridor and adjoining routes are set for a week of traffic restrictions as the city prepares to host the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations, on June 21.

According to a traffic notification issued by Kolkata Police commissioner Ajay Nand, Red Road has been closed to all vehicular movement from 10pm on June 14 and will remain shut till the end of the programme on June 21.

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The restrictions are expected to affect traffic across central Kolkata, particularly around Esplanade, Maidan, Hastings and BBD Bagh.

Goods vehicles will face curbs from 2am on June 21 along stretches of AJC Bose Road south of the Lenin Sarani crossing, St George's Gate Road, Strand Road up to Raja Woodmount Street, CR Avenue south of GC Avenue and JL Nehru Road in both directions.

Mayo Road, officially Guru Nanak Sarani, will remain closed to all vehicles from 2am on June 21, except cars carrying special stickers issued for the event.

Several roads around the Maidan area will also remain out of bounds from 2am until the programme concludes. These include Hospital Road East and West, Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue, Kingsway, Queensway, Plassey Gate Road, Dufferin Road, Outram Road and the Esplanade Ramp.

Restrictions will also be in place on Kidderpore Road between Ghora Pass and J&N Island, RR Avenue between Y Road tram tracks and Government Place West, and the southbound carriageway of RR Avenue from Esplanade Row East.

Kolkata Police has announced multiple diversion routes for vehicles usually passing through Red Road.

Northbound traffic from J&N Island will be diverted via Outram Road and JL Nehru Road or through Dufferin Road and Mayo Road. Buses headed towards Howrah and Dalhousie from the Zeerat Bridge side may be rerouted through Belvedere Road, AJC Bose Road, Turf View and Strand Road.

Southbound vehicles from Red Road will be diverted via Mayo Road and Dufferin Road, while motorists from Esplanade can use JL Nehru Road. Additional diversions may be imposed depending on traffic conditions.

Police have advised commuters to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time on June 21.