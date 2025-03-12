MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Chamak' Season 2 to premiere on Sony LIV next month

Created and directed by Rohit Jugraj, the upcoming music thriller series stars Paramvir Cheema of 'Black Warrant' fame

PTI Published 12.03.25, 11:26 AM
A poster of 'Chamak' Season 2

A poster of 'Chamak' Season 2 IMDb

The second and final part of music thriller series "Chamak", starring Paramvir Cheema of "Black Warrant" fame, is set to release on Sony LIV on April 4.

The series, created and directed by Rohit Jugraj, follows Kaala (Cheema), a young aspiring rapper who comes back to Punjab from Canada to unravel the death of Taara Singh, a legendary singer who was shot dead during a packed performance.

Cheema said the new season of the show will see his character more determined than ever to avenge his father's death.

"This season is not just about settling scores it’s about seeking justice through music and power. The real question is, will Kaala get everything he desires, or will his hunger for revenge cost him what matters most? I can’t wait for the audience to experience this journey," the actor said.

Jugraj said, "Music has always been the soul of Chamak, and in season two, it becomes the heartbeat of Kaala’s journey of revenge. Every beat, lyric, and rhythm amplify his pain, rage, and determination. This season is not just about settling scores; it’s about finding justice through music and power." The series is produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Jugraj , and Sumeet Dubey. "Chamak" also features Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Garewal in a special appearance, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, and Akasa Singh among others.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

