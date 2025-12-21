‘Chainsaw Man’ Season 2 teaser shows new assassins going after Denji’s heart

New assassins target Denji’s heart in a teaser of the second season of anime series Chainsaw Man, which is set to adapt the Assassins’ Arc of the popular manga.

The teaser was unveiled at this year’s Jump Festa 2026 held in Tokyo.

MAPPA Studios have not announced a release date for the new instalment yet. However, it is expected to premiere sometime in 2027.

The film adaptation of Chainsaw Man’s Reze Arc was released in theatres in October this year. In the film, Denji faces off against Reze aka Bomb Devil in an epic showdown that pushes him to his limits.

The first season of the anime series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix and Prime Video.

Chainsaw Man revolves around Denji, a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the ‘Chainsaw Devil’ Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he was betrayed and killed. While losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and was resurrected as the ‘Chainsaw Man’, the owner of the Devil’s heart.

Tatsuya Yoshihara, who previously directed the fourth and tenth episodes of the TV anime series and directed much of the Black Clover, has helmed the movie. Hiroshi Seko has penned the script along with Kazutaka Sugiyama as character designer at MAPPA Studios.