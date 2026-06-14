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regular-article-logo Sunday, 14 June 2026

Peter Sarsgaard joins cast of HBO's dystopian drama series ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.06.26, 10:54 AM
Peter Sarsgaard

Peter Sarsgaard IMDb

Actor Peter Sarsgaard has joined the cast of HBO's acclaimed dystopian drama series The Last of Us for its third season.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams. The first season premiered in 2023, followed by a second installment in 2025.

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The third season is slated to debut on the streamer in 2027. Details about Sarsgaard's character are being kept under wraps, entertainment news outlet Deadline reported.

Based on the popular video game franchise, The Last of Us follows Joel, a survivor tasked with escorting a 14-year-old girl, Ellie, across a devastated US. Society has collapsed following a mutant fungal pandemic that transforms humans into zombie-like creatures, forcing Joel and Ellie to battle both the infected and hostile human factions.

Sarsgaard is known for his performances in films such as Shattered Glass, Boys Don't Cry and An Education, among others.

The actor was most recently seen in The Bride, which was released in March. He portrayed the character Jake Wiles in the film.

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