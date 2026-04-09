BTS members V, Jimin, J-Hope thank fans for support ahead of Arirang World Tour

Ahead of their much-anticipated Arirang World Tour, which kicks off at Goyang Stadium on Thursday, BTS members V, Jimin, and J-Hope thanked fans for their unwavering love and support.

On Thursday, V posted a photo of him along with his bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook from their last concert Yet To Come in Busan (2022).

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“Just as we have been preparing with all our hearts for a long time, we will do our best to ensure those feelings are shown wholeheartedly and completely. Above everything, please don’t forget that the safety of all of us is the top priority. With that, please take nothing but happiness with you. We promise ARMY an unforgettable moment at this concert,” he wrote in the caption.

“We purple u. Can't wait for the show tonight,” he added.

V also penned a note for his fans on the social media platform Weverse, asking them to enjoy the concert and not to be solely engrossed in their phones, capturing their performances.

“I know it’s great to capture memories on your phones, but tonight, when we’re really in the moment, I’d love for you to put them down for a little while and just be here with us. Looking into your eyes, sharing those real moments together. That’s what makes this so special for me. And don’t worry, if you feel like you didn’t get enough photos, I’ll make sure we have plenty taken and shared later,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, J-Hope also penned a long note on Weverse expressing his excitement.

“Maybe since we all have different tastes, perspectives, and different desires, the common ground might be a bit vague, but still, both you and us wanted to see each other and have been waiting for this moment, haven't we? I think that one feeling is the same. And that's what tomorrow will be made of, the very first opening of this performance! We've been waiting! For this very moment! Like never before, let's have a blast and enjoy it,” the rapper-singer wrote.

Meanwhile, Jimin also penned a note asking fans to take care of their health in the ‘freezing weather’ of South Korea, while attending their show.

“There's talk that it might rain on the performance day, Thursday, and coming to the concert venue today, it feels cold! To all the ARMYs coming to see the concert, please make sure to dress warmly.”