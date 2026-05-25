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regular-article-logo Monday, 25 May 2026

‘Kara’ OTT release: When and where to watch Dhanush-starrer action drama

Directed by Vignesh Raja, ‘Kara’ hit theatres on April 30

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.05.26, 09:48 AM
Kara OTT release

a still from ‘Kara’ File picture

Dhanush-starrer action drama Kara will be available to stream on Netflix from May 28. Directed by Vignesh Raja, Kara hit theatres on April 30.

Kara is the second directorial venture of Vignesh Raja, known for Por Thozhil.

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The ensemble cast also features Mamitha Baiju, K.S. Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, M.S. Bhaskar and Sreeja Ravi.

Kara also features a surprise cameo by Siva Kartikeyan.

“In 1991 Ramanathapuram during the Gulf War, Karasamy faces his abandoned past while protecting those who depend on him. An action thriller about a man torn between sin and virtue, fighting to save his family against all odds,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein. The actor is also set to star in the biopics of former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam and music composer Illaiyaraja.

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