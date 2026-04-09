Ticket pre-sale dates to full schedule: Everything you need to know about BTS Arirang World Tour

After a four-year hiatus, K-pop group BTS is set to return to the stage, kicking off their much-anticipated BTS World Tour Arirang in Goyang, South Korea, on Thursday.

The Arirang World Tour supports BTS’s 2026 studio album of the same name and is already being billed as their most ambitious live project yet.

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After the inaugural show in Goyang on April 9, the K-pop band will again perform at the Goyang Stadium on 11 and 12.

They will then head to Tokyo’s iconic Tokyo Dome on April 17 and 18, before kicking off the North American leg across cities like Tampa, El Paso, Stanford and Las Vegas between April 25 and May 28.

BTS will then perform in Mexico City in early May, followed by a major European run covering Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris from late June to mid-July.

The second North American leg will see major shows in cities including East Rutherford, Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles between August and early September. The tour will then move to Latin America in October, with performances scheduled in Bogotá, Lima, Santiago, Buenos Aires and São Paulo.

For the final leg of 2026, BTS will be back to Asia, with concerts planned in Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Jakarta from November 19 to December 27.

The tour will continue into 2027 with shows in Melbourne and Sydney, followed by Hong Kong and Manila between February 12 and March 14.

Pre-ticket sales for the Asia and Australia leg in the latter half of the tour have not gone live yet, keeping anticipation high among fans in these regions. More concert dates for 2027 are also expected to be announced soon.

Arirang World Tour promises a visually immersive experience, featuring a 360-degree stage design and a setlist that blends new tracks with some of BTS’s most iconic hits.

The concerts will be livestreamed in India at PVR-INOX theatres. The Goyang concert video will play in cinemas on April 11 while the Tokyo concert can be watched by Indian ARMYs on April 18. Tickets are available at the official website of the online ticket booking platform BookMyShow.

Released on March 20, Arirang was BTS’ first music album in four years. The band recently dropped two new music videos for 2.0 and Hooligan from the album, which is already making waves across global platforms.