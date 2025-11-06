BTS members Jungkook, Jimin’s variety show ‘Are You Sure?!’ S2 to premiere this December

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook’s upcoming variety show Are You Sure?! Season 2 is set to premiere on 3 December on Disney+, the streamer announced on Wednesday, dropping first-look posters for the show.

“Jimin and Jungkook are back! From the mountains of Switzerland to the beaches of Vietnam, their next adventure begins. Are You Sure?! Season 2 Streaming 3 December,” Disney+ wrote on X alongside the posters.

The upcoming season is set in parts of Vietnam and Switzerland.

One of the posters features the BTS members in casual, dark-coloured outfits, posing in front of a snow-capped mountain. Another picture features Jungkook and Jimin taking a boat ride in Vietnam. BTS member RM is rumoured to join Jungkook and Jimin as a guest star in the reality show.

Released on 8 August, 2024, Are You Sure?! is an eight-episode travel show that follows Jimin and Jungkook as they embark on a road trip to New York State, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan.

The series shows the singers engaging in fun activities like snorkelling, bike riding and hiking. They also try out local delicacies at several eateries during their road trip. BTS member V featured as a guest in the first season of the show.

The series was filmed before the singers started their mandatory South Korean military service. Are You Sure?! Season 2 will premiere on Jiohotstar for the Indian audience.

After serving in the South Korean military for 18 months, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life on 11 June. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.

Jungkook’s Golden: The Moments, an exhibition exploring the artist’s first solo album, is set to be held in Mumbai from 12 December to 11 January 2026.