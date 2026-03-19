BTS drops teaser of ‘Arirang’ song ‘Swim’ ahead of group comeback

K-pop boy band BTS on Wednesday dropped a cinematic teaser for the music video of their upcoming title track Swim from their upcoming album Arirang, which marks the group’s comeback in nearly four years.

Released at midnight on Wednesday by BigHit Music on BTS’s official social media handles, the teaser offers a glimpse of Swim, the lead single from Arirang, slated to release on Friday.

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In the teaser, a woman rushes into an empty museum and takes a look around its exhibition halls before stopping in front of a big replica of a ship. As the lights start to fade, the ship still remains in the spotlight. The picture then changes to a shimmering ocean with waves reflecting sunshine. As the video ends, the word “SWIM” appears across the lake.

The music video has been helmed by Ukrainian filmmaker Tanu Muino, who previously directed Jung Kook’s Standing Next to You, and has collaborated with global pop stars such as Post Malone, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa.

The title of their upcoming album is a reference to Arirang, a centuries-old Korean folk song with thousands of variations that is often regarded as Korea’s unofficial national anthem. Recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage by both South and North Korea, Arirang draws on the Korean concept of han, a layered emotion of sorrow, longing, collective grief, resilience, and hope.

Through its themes of separation, loss, perseverance, and love for the nation, the folk song represents a cultural touchstone for Koreans across generations.

To celebrate the release of the album and their comeback after military service, the band will perform live at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The special event will be streamed live on Netflix on March 21.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has been making waves, building a fan base that has taken on everything from philanthropic work to politics. After some time apart due to their mandatory service in the South Korean military, the seven members united in Los Angeles to return to a shared creative space and make music again.

Following the album’s release, BTS is set to embark on a world tour on April 9, kicking off at Goyang Sports Complex near Seoul. The tour will span 34 cities with 79 shows — breaking records for the largest in K-pop history. It will also feature a 360-degree stage design.