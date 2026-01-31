MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bollywood actor Kamaal R Khan granted bail in Mumbai firing incident

A magistrate’s court granted bail to Khan, who was arrested by the Oshiwara police on January 23 for allegedly opening fire using his licensed firearm

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.01.26, 10:11 AM
Kamaal R Khan

Kamaal R Khan File picture

A Mumbai court on Friday granted bail to actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, who was arrested in connection with a firing incident at a residential building in Oshiwara.

A magistrate’s court granted bail to Khan, who was arrested by the Oshiwara police in Andheri on January 23 for allegedly opening fire using his licensed firearm.

Khan had sought bail, claiming that his arrest was “arbitrary” and that the case “amounts to abuse of process of law by the investigating agency”.

The police said the actor, in his statement, admitted to discharging two rounds using his licensed weapon at Nalanda Society in the Oshiwara area on January 18.

During the investigation, police recovered two bullets from the society premises — one from the second floor and another from the fourth floor. One of the flats belongs to a writer-director, while the other is owned by a model.

Investigators initially faced difficulty as nothing incriminating was found in the CCTV footage. However, a subsequent forensic analysis indicated that the shots were fired from Khan’s bungalow located nearby.

Appearing for the actor, lawyer Sana Khan argued that no motive had been alleged or established against her client. She contended that the allegation was an “afterthought” based on a hearsay witness whose name was not mentioned in the remand report.

The lawyer further submitted that mere possession of 22 cartridges would not incriminate the actor, as the Arms Rules permit a licensed firearm holder to purchase up to 200 cartridges in a year.

