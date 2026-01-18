‘Our greatest blessing’: Bollywood actor-couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa name their daughter Parvati

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s daughter is named Parvati Paul Rao, the celebrity couple announced on Sunday.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared an adorable picture of the baby’s hands placed in their hands. “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing. PARVATI PAUL RAO,” the post reads alongside the picture.

The actor-couple welcomed their daughter in November 2025 ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary.

The couple announced the birth through a joint Instagram post that read, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.” They added the caption: "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had revealed the pregnancy in July last year, sharing an illustration of a cradle with “Baby on the way” written across it and their names below. They accompanied the image with a single-word caption: “Elated”.

The pair, who married on 15 November 2021 after more than a decade of dating, have collaborated on projects including Citylights and the series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Last year, the duo launched their production banner, KAMPA Films, and announced their debut project, Toaster. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the comedy features Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated for release on Netflix.