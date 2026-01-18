MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 18 January 2026

‘Our greatest blessing’: Bollywood actor-couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa name their daughter Parvati

The actor-couple welcomed their daughter in November 2025, few days ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.01.26, 11:44 AM
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao with their daughter Parvati Instagram

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s daughter is named Parvati Paul Rao, the celebrity couple announced on Sunday.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared an adorable picture of the baby’s hands placed in their hands. “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing. PARVATI PAUL RAO,” the post reads alongside the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor-couple welcomed their daughter in November 2025 ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary.

The couple announced the birth through a joint Instagram post that read, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.” They added the caption: "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had revealed the pregnancy in July last year, sharing an illustration of a cradle with “Baby on the way” written across it and their names below. They accompanied the image with a single-word caption: “Elated”.

The pair, who married on 15 November 2021 after more than a decade of dating, have collaborated on projects including Citylights and the series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Last year, the duo launched their production banner, KAMPA Films, and announced their debut project, Toaster. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the comedy features Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated for release on Netflix.

RELATED TOPICS

Rajkummar Rao Patralekhaa Daughter
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb threat in Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo flight forces emergency landing in Lucknow

During preliminary checks, a handwritten note on a tissue paper bearing the words "Plane mein bomb" (bomb in the plane) was found, say police
Sonam Wangchuk.
Quote left Quote right

In solitary jail cell, Sonam Wangchuk sleeps on blankets; in company of books. He remains hopeful

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT