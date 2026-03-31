Blackpink member Lisa becomes the first K-pop star to stage a Las Vegas Residency

Blackpink rapper-singer Lisa becomes the first K-pop artist to announce her Las Vegas Residency show, titled Viva Las Vegas, which is set to be held at Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two weekends on November 13 and November 14, and November 27 and November 28.

“Vegas, are you ready? VIVA LA LISA, coming November 2026,” the 29-year-old singer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the event, featuring the pop star in an edgy black outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Las Vegas residency is a series of concerts or performances by an artist or entertainer at a single, specific venue in Las Vegas, typically lasting for several months or years.

Unlike a traditional concert tour, the performer remains in one location, often creating highly produced, exclusive shows that allow fans to travel to them.

The high-tech immersive spectacle of The Eagles and Jennifer Lopez’s high-glamour performances rank among the most iconic Las Vegas residency shows.

On the work front, Lisa is set to feature in a Netflix romcom film inspired by the iconic 1999 film Notting Hill. She made her acting debut last year with the HBO series The White Lotus Season 3.

A part of the four-member band Blackpink, Lisa is the first female solo artist in Korean music history to win the best K-pop artist title for her music video Lalisa at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022.

The band recently dropped their third mini-album, Deadline, which is named after their latest concert tour. The band has also released their new music video, titled GO.