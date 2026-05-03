Akashdeep Sehgal breaks silence on audience reaction to his return in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’

Television actor Akashdeep Sehgal has responded to audience reactions following his return to the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Sehgal, who earlier portrayed Ansh Gujral — son of Tulsi Virani (Smriti Irani) — in the original series, has returned in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 as Tulsi’s grandson.

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His re-entry into the show recently went viral on social media, with some viewers commenting that the 51-year-old actor appeared older than the character he now plays.

Addressing the reactions, Sehgal shared a post on Instagram. He wrote, “There is so much joy in sharing this beautiful journey with all of you. I recently had such a lovely, heartfelt conversation with Sachi. we spoke about the architectural destiny of returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”.

“The beautiful spiritual evolution required to step from Ansh into Reyansh, and the absolute gratitude I feel coming back to a legacy that means so much to us all. Sometimes, when these conversations are shared with the world, the focus naturally drifts toward the external noise or the fleeting shadows that exist in the public space. And that is perfectly okay. I hold space for that with complete compassion and understanding,” Sehgal further said.

“But I always want to gently remind my beautiful fans of the true frequency of our exchange: it was entirely about art, inner peace, and channeling pure love into a powerful new character. The external noise only ever proves how beautifully the universal light is shining,” he added.

Originally aired from 2000 to 2008 on Star Plus, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi remains one of Indian television’s most iconic shows. The show has been revived by creator Ektaa Kapoor and brings back several familiar faces, including Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan and Shakti Anand, reprising their original roles.

The new instalment also introduces a younger cast featuring Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma and Tanisha Mehta. The show is currently airing on Star Plus and streaming on JioHotstar.