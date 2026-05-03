Sundar C on why he opted out of Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan collab: ‘Too much pressure’

Filmmaker Sundar C has opened up about his decision to step away from the much-anticipated film tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, which will star Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

The project was announced in November last year, with a planned release around Pongal 2027. Sundar C was initially attached to direct the film but exited days after the announcement, citing “unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances”.

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Months later, the director has explained his decision during an interaction with Behindwoods.

“To be honest, it was too much pressure for me. For the past 16 years, I’ve made films the way I wanted, based on what I felt would work with the audience. But I don’t have the capacity to make people understand this during production. I don’t know how to narrate a film effectively, and at the same time, I get compromised easily without putting up a fight,” he said.

“So if I do a big film like this, it won’t be just my decisions. I felt the pressure and realised I couldn’t stay true to the project or the people involved. That’s why I stepped away at the very beginning stage itself,” the filmmaker added.

Sundar C said he informed Rajinikanth about his decision before exiting the project. Filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi has since been brought on board to helm the film.

In a statement issued last year following his exit, Sundar C apologised to fans and described the move as a “difficult decision.”

“In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams. My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I will always hold them in the highest regard. The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me. They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward,” the statement said.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kamal Haasan was last seen in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. Rajinikanth is next set to appear in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, while Haasan is working on an untitled project.