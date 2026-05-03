Diljit Dosanjh kneels on stage to perform for specially-abled fan during Calgary concert

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh knelt on stage to perform for a specially-abled fan during his Aura World Tour concert in Calgary.

Dosanjh shared a video of the moment on Instagram. It showed the singer inviting a fan on stage as he performed his hit track Hass Hass. The fan appeared smiling as she attempted to sing along with him.

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“CALGARY. AURA TOUR 2026,” read the caption accompanying the post.

The gesture drew praise from fans online, with many leaving comments under the video. “Wish every celebrity could be like him what a true example of being so grounded and humble bless you more and more,” one user wrote.

“Just a wonderful man and performer,” another commented. “Man who holds golden heart,” said a third.

The Aura World tour began on April 23 and is scheduled to conclude on June 20 in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Dosanjh returned to The Jimmy Fallon Show after two years of his debut on the late night programme, last week.

Diljit was recently seen in Border 2, which was released in January and went on to collect Rs 400 crore worldwide. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta and Krishan Kumar, the film also featured Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa.

He will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, marking his second collaboration with the director after 2024’s Amar Singh Chamkila. Billed as a “charming story of love and longing”, the story follows lovers who are separated during the Partition of India in 1947.