‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ does not promote infidelity: Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday said his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do does not endorse infidelity, describing it as a “wholesome family entertainer”.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film blends situational comedy with everyday relationship dynamics, confusion, and unexpected turns.

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“The way Mudassar has woven this classic iconic story is brilliant. It’s not a rom-com; there’s more comedy in the film. My role as Prajapati Pandey is a green flag, whose moral compass is correct. We are not promoting infidelity because it’s a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching this film, it’s a comedy of errors,” Khurrana told reporters at the trailer launch.

The actor said he is cognizant of his “responsibility” and added that he chooses stories the family audience can watch.

“Being a family man, I think I should do films that my kids can watch. I had taken my kids when we were editing this film, and they loved it. When kids love it, then it becomes a wholesome family film and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is one such film. I think people want to watch a nice, fun comedy film, and it is that film,” he added.

Alongside Khurrana, the film features Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

Khurrana also spoke about his camaraderie with his co-stars, calling the experience enjoyable.

“This is my second film with Rakul, and she is a good friend; we have great chemistry. She is the doctor on the sets of the film, whether it's food, nutrition or physio, she is the go-to person for it. She is amazing with health and fitness. I’ve been telling her to start a blog about it,” he said.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is set to release in cinemas on May 15. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar and creatively produced by Juno Chopra.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 movie of the same name, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, and was also a remake of the 1978 film.