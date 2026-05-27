Mohanlal-starrer ‘Drishyam 3’ hits Rs 170-crore mark globally on Day 6 of theatrical run

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s crime thriller Drishyam 3 continued its strong run at the box office on day six of release, despite witnessing a routine weekday drop in collections.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.45 crore nett in India on its first Tuesday, registering a decline of 16.2 per cent from Monday's Rs 7.70 crore nett collection.

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The Jeethu Joseph-directed crime thriller was screened across 4,668 shows on day six, taking its total India nett collection to Rs 68.60 crore.

At the overseas box office, the film collected Rs 6 crore gross on Tuesday, pushing its international gross to Rs 90.70 crore. The worldwide gross collection of the film has reached Rs 170.32 crore in six days.

Kerala remained the biggest contributor to the film's box-office performance, adding Rs 5.65 crore gross on day six. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 60 lakh, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 50 lakh. Karnataka generated Rs 43 lakh and the rest of India contributed Rs 30 lakh.

Language-wise, the Malayalam version led collections with Rs 5.50 crore nett from 2,641 shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 60 lakh from 1,310 shows, while the Tamil version collected Rs 25 lakh from 530 shows. The Kannada version added Rs 10 lakh from 187 shows.

The Malayalam version recorded an overall occupancy of 39.06 per cent on Tuesday. The Telugu version reported an overall occupancy of 14.75 per cent, while Tamil occupancy stood at 19.24 per cent. The Kannada version recorded 14.53 per cent occupancy.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday and Lakshya-starrer romantic drama Chand Mera Dil continued to struggle at the box office during its opening week.

The film, which released in theatres on May 22, collected Rs 2.10 crore on its fifth day, according to Sacnilk. The film's total India gross collection now stands at Rs 18.16 crore, while the India nett collection has reached Rs 15.35 crore.

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is produced by Karan Joha’s Dharma Productions.