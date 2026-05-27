Filmmaker Anik Dutta admitted to Kolkata hospital after falling from terrace at Gariahat residence

Bengali film director Anik Dutta has been admitted to a private hospital in Dhakuria in critical condition after reportedly falling from the roof at his house in Gariahat.

He is currently undergoing treatment, as per media reports.

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Anik Dutta is the grandson of Narendra Chandra Dutta, the founder of United Bank of India. He made his directorial debut in 2012 with the film Bhooter Bhabishyat, starring Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Parambrata Chatterjee, Paran Bandopadhyay, Swastika Mukherjee, Mir Asaf Ali and Saswata Chatterjee. He is also known for directing films like Bhooter Bhabishyat (2012), Borunbabur Bondhu (2020) and Aparajito (2022).

His last directorial venture was Joto Kando Kolkatatei, which features Abir Chatterjee, Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed and Dulal Lahiri in key roles. The film was released in September last year.

A left-leaning filmmaker, Dutta was known for his opposition to former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. In 2019, his film Bhobishyoter Bhoot was prevented from being screened in theatres.

Dutta had also raised questions about the overwhelming presence of the then chief minister's cut outs at Nandan during the Kolkata International Film Festival.

An ardent admirer of Satyajit Ray, Dutta's films carried the stamp of Ray's style of filmmaking. His movies often paid nod to Ray's works.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.