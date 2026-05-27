Anu Malik comes to the defence of ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ remake amid online criticism

Music composer Anu Malik has defended the recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari from the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai amid criticism on social media over the remix of the popular 1999 track.

On Wednesday, Malik shared a video on Instagram in support of the recreated track and praised Varun Dhawan’s performance in the song.

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“Chunnari Chunnari, Chunnari Chunnari. Guys, itna acha laga bahut dino baad ek superstar, Varun Dhawan ke chehre pe yeh gana dekha. Earlier, this song was a super hit when it came out with Salman Khan. And Salman Khan took it to a different level,” Malik said.

The composer further said, “And today again, when I saw Varun, I was jumping with joy. What a dance, those girls are looking so beautiful… Ramesh ji you have again created history with my song. Pehle bhi gaana super hit tha, aaj bhi super hit aur kal bhi super hit rahega”.

Malik also thanked lyricist Sameer Anjaan and praised director David Dhawan.

“I’m looking forward to the film. David Dhawan ki koi bhi film ho Anu Malik toh dekhta hi dekhta hai. Itna kaam kiya hai David ke saath aur kya director hai. Looking forward to Hai Jawaani Toh Ish Hona Hai aur Aaja Na Mer Chunnari Sanam. Varun, tu kya nacha hai yaar. Kya lag raha hai gaana,” he added.

The makers of the film released the recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari on Tuesday. The song is a revamped take on the popular track from the 1999 hit Biwi No. 1, originally featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

The recreated version has been arranged by Akshay Raheja and Abhishek Singh, with choreography by Remo D'Souza. The track features vocals by IP Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Asees Kaur, Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Anuradha Sriram. It has been picturised on Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

The original version was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram, with music composed by Malik.

Soon after its release online, the recreated song was criticised by users on social media. Even the original singer Abhijit Bhattacharya slammed the remake.

The track has also been in the centre of a controversy over unauthorised usage. Pooja Entertainment’s Vashu Bhagnani has accused producer Ramesh Taurani and director David Dhawan pf recreating and reusing the song without his approval.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4.