‘Deliberately ignoring tribal rights’: Jairam Ramesh counters minister Jual Oram on Great Nicobar project

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the Centre of attempting to sidestep tribal rights protections in the Great Nicobar Island Project, urging Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram to ensure strict implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

In a letter dated May 26 replying to Oram’s earlier communication, Ramesh alleged that the government was overlooking legal safeguards meant for indigenous communities in the ecologically sensitive island region.

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"I sincerely appreciate the trouble you have taken to reply to my letter of May 13, 2026, on the Great Nicobar Island Project. However, I am concerned that instead of addressing the specific legal violations I have pointed out, your reply reads like an attempted justification for deliberately ignoring the rights of local tribal communities guaranteed under the Forest Rights Act, 2006," Ramesh said.

The former environment minister also questioned the government’s position that developmental activities would comply with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Protection of Aboriginal Tribes) Regulation, 1956.

"Your statement that the 'developmental activities in Great Nicobar will be implemented in light of the continuing statutory obligations under the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Protection of Aboriginal Tribes) Regulation, 1956' is contrary to the fact that an area amounting to 84.10 square kms is sought to be de-notified from the Tribal Reserve area notified under that Regulation," he said.

Ramesh said he could not understand how re-notifying forests already used by tribal communities as tribal reserves in lieu of the proposed de-notification would help protect tribal rights.

He further alleged that procedures under the FRA and the Environment Ministry’s August 3, 2009 order on obtaining informed consent from tribal communities before diversion of forest land had not been followed.

"Your ministry had issued an No Objection Certificate for the above de-notification on November 18, 2020 subject to compliance with the FRA, 2006 and the order of the Ministry of Environment & Forests dated August 3, 2009 that clearly identifies the process to be followed to ensure informed consent of the tribal communities before diversion of forest lands. That process has not been followed," Ramesh said.

Rejecting the administration’s claim that no tribal habitation would be displaced, the Congress leader said forests earmarked for diversion formed part of the habitat traditionally used by the Shompen tribe and the Nicobarese community.

He pointed to maps prepared by project consultant AECOM that allegedly marked Shompen locations and Nicobarese villages within the project area.

"You are aware that a report was commissioned by the NITI Aayog through the noted anthropologist Prof. Vishvajit Pandya. The video report Dr. Pandya has recorded clear footage of a Shompen man saying, 'If you want to cut the forest, cut in on the coast. Do not climb our hills'. I am shocked that the administration is ignoring video evidence of a member of the Shompen community telling Dr Pandya and the team that their forests should be left alone'," Ramesh said.

"This is as clear and close to a direct opinion from the community that we can get and needs to be respected," he added.

Ramesh also referred to an affidavit filed by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs before the Calcutta High Court in February 2025, alleging that the ministry had accepted claims made by the Andaman and Nicobar administration without independent verification.

"It is obvious that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has simply accepted these facts and claims of the Andaman and Nicobar administration on face value and did not seek any explanations," he said.

In the affidavit, the ministry had sought removal from the list of respondents in the case, which Ramesh termed “most inexplicable”.

"It is unfortunate that in your reply also, you have relied on the same set of claims of the Andaman & Nicobar administration without any independent assessment as the nodal ministry responsible for the protection of the interests of tribal communities," he said.

Urging Oram to intervene, Ramesh said the ministry should take a “clear and categorical stand” in the matter pending before the Calcutta High Court and ensure that provisions of the FRA are implemented “in letter and spirit”.

"This will not prejudice the Hon'ble Calcutta High Court, as you suggest. The pendency of the writ petition mentioned by you is not a fetter on the Ministry of Tribal Affairs but actually an opportunity to ensure strict legal compliance to the Forest Rights Act, 2006 which would, no doubt, be appreciated by the judiciary itself," he said.

Ramesh also countered the government’s strategic justification for the project, saying he had separately written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposing alternatives.

"These include the long-delayed expansion of INS Baaz on Great Nicobar itself and of other critical assets of the Andaman and Nicobar Command," he said.

The exchange of letters comes amid escalating criticism from the Congress over the Great Nicobar project. Earlier, Ramesh had written to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, warning that the project could severely damage the island’s fragile ecosystem and urging the government to reconsider its present design.