Toronto Film Festival to organise Christopher Nolan retrospective ahead of ‘The Odyssey’ release

The Toronto International Film Festival will screen all 12 films directed by Christopher Nolan as part of a retrospective ahead of the Oscar-winning filmmaker's upcoming movie The Odyssey.

The retrospective, titled “Christopher Nolan: Grand Designs” at TIFF Lightbox, will run from July 8 to August 20, the festival organisers said in a statement.

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The programme will feature multiple screenings of Nolan's complete body of work as a director, with many films projected in 70mm in the venue's largest and most technically advanced cinema.

All screenings will be exclusively on 35mm and 70mm film, reflecting Nolan's long-standing commitment to analogue filmmaking.

Among the highlights of the retrospective is a “Quote Along” screening of Barbie scheduled immediately before Oppenheimer on July 18, a nod to the 2023 “Barbenheimer” phenomenon that saw the two films release simultaneously and register record box office collections.

A Silver Screenings presentation of The Right Stuff is also scheduled for July 24 and will be preceded by an in-cinema talk by a space exploration expert. The film has previously been cited by Nolan as a personal favourite.

Nolan first attended TIFF in 1998 when his debut feature Following screened in the Discovery section. He most recently returned in 2017 for a special IMAX screening of Dunkirk marking IMAX's 50th anniversary.

“Christopher Nolan is one of the most influential voices in contemporary cinema today where each new film is a cultural event,” TIFF Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee said. “These programmes offer audiences of all ages a compelling look at the scale, creativity, and innovation that define film today”.

From the neo-noir puzzle of Memento and mind-bending Inception to the sweeping war epic Dunkirk and science fiction odyssey Interstellar, Nolan’s films have combined box office success with critical acclaim. His superhero trilogy — Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises — redefined the genre, while Oppenheimer earned him the Academy Award for Best Director.

Nolan's next project, The Odyssey, is an adaptation of Homer’s great epic. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron, and is scheduled for worldwide release on July 17.